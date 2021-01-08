Ergo Planning 60 New Hires

08 Jan 2021 | 08.42 am

IT services company Ergo says it plans 60 new hires as it expands its cloud and managed services activities.

The company said that accelerated adoption of digital technologies and increased reliance on cloud services has characterised the Covid pandemic.

Available roles span business development, Azure Cloud architecture, Azure and Dynamics 365 solution sales, cloud solution software engineering, business change and project management.

CEO John Purdy (pictured) commented: “Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward. The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities.

“I want to make sure that Ergo can partner with them and help them realise their new strategic goals quickly and continuously. We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to be the best they can be, now and into the future.”

Jimmy Sheahan, chief commercial officer, said that Ergo has one of the most advanced Microsoft Azure practices in Ireland. “The new wave of recruitment will develop this capability along with other areas of the business, moving Ergo up the value chain to become a global leader in cloud and IT managed services,” he stated.

“One size doesn’t fit all, which is why we have always made it our business to tailor solutions to each client’s unique requirements. We will further develop that capability in 2021.”

In May 2020, Enterprise Ireland provided €1,240,000 state aid to Ergoservices Ltd.