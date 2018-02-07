Ergo Hiring For 100 New Roles

07 Feb 2018 | 02.17 pm

Cloud and managed service provider Ergo is to expand its workforce by 100 people, with the jobs being created mostly in Cork and Dublin, and embracing commercial, technical, project and programme management skills.

Chief executive John Purdy (pictured) said: “We are seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 Service Desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers.

“We continue to invest in our businesses, with growth being achieved through organic and acquisition activities to drive new ideas and areas of innovation. We recently invested €2m to build a new digital application platform. This allows applications to be developed by Ergo using reusable components. Already, it has been deployed successfully in the health sector for conditions such as epilepsy, where patients play an active part in their care.”

Ergo last announced a jobs increase in 2015, filling 120 roles earlier than expected. Filling the new roles will bring its total workforce to 510.

In the year to March 2017, turnover at Ergoservices Ltd increased to €64.2m from €34.8m the prior year, and operating profit was €1.7m. Employment increased from 220 to 256 people, according to the company’s annual filing, with 223 staff employed in sales, 30 in admin and 3 in management. Average annual pay in 2016/17 was €53,100.

Business minister Heather Humphreys added: “The jobs include a spectrum of technical, project and programme management skills positions and are indicative of continuing robust employment performance across the country. Starting in 1993 with just eight employees, Ergo has built an extremely impressive track record over the past 25 years and demonstrates the market appetite for innovative IT solutions.”

An example of the company’s growth in managed services is recent project for AerCap, the aircraft leasing company. This involved the transfer of two data centres from the Netherlands to Ireland, along with the provision of an ICT Operations managed service in a financially regulated environment.

Ero has secured taxpayer funding through Enterprise Ireland to part-fund the expansion.