EquiTrace Secures €1.25m Funding

05 Oct 2021 | 10.07 am

EquiTrace, an app for horses that combines identity, GPS and medical records data, has secured agreement for €1m funding from a syndicate of HBAN angel investors led by Brendan Nevin, CEO of Code Institute.

Enterprise Ireland will also be investing in the company, with a payment for €250,000.

EquiTrace says it will use the investment to grow the company, building a sales and development team as well as investing in marketing, and focus on global expansion.

EquiTrace is used in Ireland, USA, Canada, Italy and Sweden. The international horse authority, FEI, which covers many sports such as dressage and driving as well as eventing, license EquiTrace’s software.

USTA, the American trotting association, has a white label version of the product, and Merck USA recently signed a deal with EquiTrace covering 13 countries.

Jennifer Corley, CEO, EquiTrace, commented: “The problems that EquiTrace solves – how to gather data in challenging environments, and how to keep track of a horse and its welfare throughout its life – are worldwide issues for the horse community. Horse welfare is an area of concern in every competitive sector, from racing to show jumping.”

An integral part of EquiTrace is its ability to eliminate human error around administering medication. The app recognises over 1000 products by barcode, and by scanning the horse’s microchip staff can ensure the correct drug is given to the correct horse.

Brendan Nevin stated: “As an angel investor, I look at three things: is the product solving a real problem with an addressable market, is it proven with customers, and is there global ambition? EquiTrace ticked all those boxes. EquiTrace works, and that’s the beauty of it.”

Photo: Jennifer Corley and co-founder Dr Kevin Corley.