Finding Equipment Finance Solutions For SMEs

SME Finance and Leasing Solutions (SME) is an independent commercial finance provider established in 2014 by Chartered Accountant Eugene O’Donovan (CEO). With its head office based in Callan, Co. Kilkenny, the company began lending in 2015 with its target market of finance for small and medium-sized businesses across Ireland.

SME offers finance solutions exclusively to small and medium-sized enterprises. The finance products currently available include lease finance, hire purchase and professional fee finance, with terms available from 12 to 60 months. With deal sizes ranging from €1,000 to €25,000, the company has addressed the gap that prevailed for SMEs that require capital expenditure to facilitate the growth and sustainability of the businesses. Funding is provided from equity, shareholders’ loans, block discounting and, more recently, BMS funding.

IT And Automation

SME Finance and Leasing Solutions source the majority of its business through independent vendors and dealers of machinery and equipment. The funding process is driven by IT and automation, which allows for a very professional and efficient service to the SME marketplace. Key features of the service include:

Streamlined application process

Automated systems

Approval at the point of sale

Minimal underwriting criteria

Focus on asset-based lending.

The business development side of the company is headed up by Declan Roche, who has worked in the financial sector for 30 years. Along with a dedicated team, the business has grown year on year to a stage where the management team are exploring further expansion of the product range and services to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand for funding from SMEs. Businesses are now better educated about the benefits of asset finance on cash management – and are putting it to use.

Competitive Solutions

So what makes SME Finance & Leasing Solutions the market leader to the ever-expanding SME market?

Systems – operating platform Competitive and flexible financial solutions for SMEs Developing a long-term relationship via a partnership approach with vendors/dealers Experience and dedicated decision-makers delivering quick results to business Can-do business view with an appetite to do business

We are beginning to see some digital solutions for asset finance vendors/dealers. It is inevitable that digital will play an important role in the future of asset finance, but there will always be a place for asset finance specialists liaising with vendor/dealers and the end-users.

Transparent Process

Companies are looking for funding. We offer it in a way that is convenient for SMEs and appreciated by them. Continued growth in the leasing industry over the last two years is confirmation that we provide extremely good lending products. Our process is transparent, comes with prompt payment to the vendor and does not require personal guarantees, unlike some banks. The process is rapid and the asset suppliers are comfortable with this funding model as well.

Tel: (056) 770 6551

E: info@smeleasing.ie

www.smeleasing.ie