Equiom Fund Solutions Launches In Ireland

20 Jul 2021 | 03.14 pm

Global professional services provider Equiom has officially launched Equiom Fund Solutions Ireland Limited at a virtual event.

Established over 40 years ago, Equiom provides fiduciary and oversight services to clients primarily in the private wealth sector, with a global staff of 550.

It now offers these services in the funds sector as well.

EFS is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as an authorised alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) and undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) management company (Super ManCo).

Equiom’s Irish expansion comes amidst a number of changes in the sector including the Central Bank’s publication of the thematic review of fund management companies, Brexit and the continued growth of the funds industry in Ireland.

Equiom CEO Mark Porter (pictured) said that the company was well positioned to serve fund managers given the complexity of the regulatory environment and the importance of effective oversight.

“Our primary focus will be providing ManCo solutions to global asset managers and coordinating Equiom’s leading corporate services to institutional and private clients in onshore and offshore global financial centres, leveraging a diverse network of internal expertise and industry services providers,” Porter stated.

Kieran Donoghue of IDA Ireland added that EFS “will enhance the provision of specialist fund services and governance solutions to the investment management industry which has made Ireland its location of choice to serve European and global customers post Brexit”.