Equiom Acquires HF Fund Services

30 Jul 2020 | 02.42 pm

HF Fund Services, founded in 2007 by Sean Flynn and Patrick Harrigan, has been acquired by global fiduciary services company Equiom.

HF Fund Services is based in the Cayman Islands with offices in Dublin and provides independent directors to alternative investment funds and investment management companies.

Equiom is a wealth management company that says it “provides sophisticated clients with professional expertise in delivering multi-jurisdictional investment and asset protection solutions”, together with fiduciary services to the private wealth sector.

HF Fund Services will be integrated into Equiom’s funds governance division, drawing on the expertise of its founders — both of whom have extensive experience in creating and managing funds and other assets.

Before founding the venture, Sean Flynn (pictured above) was a managing director at UBS with global responsibility for all of its hedge fund administration business, while Patrick Harrigan (pictured below) ran the Cayman-based Oxford Advisors, creating a family of 11 funds that grew in value to $4.5 billion in a decade.

HF has a team of six independent directors and says it takes a partnership approach to clients, whom it provides with independent director services whether they are startup hedge funds or asset managers. Its client list, it says, now has $50 billion under management.

Equiom chief executive Mark Porter (pictured) said: “HF Fund Services represents a strategic investment into our funds governance capability. Our focus is on providing services from tier 1 fund jurisdictions to high quality asset managers in key global financial centres.

“This capability is highly complementary to our existing fiduciary service model and allows us to extend our service offering for clients looking for fund servicing capabilities, particularly in alternative asset classes. I am delighted to welcome Sean, Patrick and the team to Equiom and value the expertise and industry knowledge they bring to the group.”

Sean Flynn added: “Since we established HF Fund Services in 2007, our clients have grown in size and number and our priority has always been to provide them with the best possible service. Going forward, our clients can still expect the same high service standards they are used to, but with the added benefit of gaining access to the international reach and expertise of a global group which is committed to providing a comprehensive offering to investors and asset managers.

“Equiom is a forward-thinking and ambitious business with clear values, all of which are a sound fit for our business model. We look forward to fully integrating with Equiom over the coming months and working closely with our colleagues across the group to continue to provide exceptional service.”