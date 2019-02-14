Epson ECO Tank Printers: The End Of The Ink Cartridge?

14 Feb 2019 | 04.26 pm

SPONSORED CONTENT

Epson has been touting its latest range of refillable, cartridge-less printers. Sounds like a great idea, but how do the machines stack up in reality, writes Paul Johnston, co-founder of Printerinkcartridges.ie

The traditional home or office printer has pretty much always used an ink cartridge of some description. When it runs out you change it, and if you’re smart then you will have one in reserve so you can replace the empty ink, thus avoiding the frustration of ordering online and waiting for it to arrive.

So, what if you could replace this way of replacing ink by simply refiling the ink tanks on your printer? The Epson ECOTank system completely removes the need to replace an ink cartridge.

The ECOTank range of inkjet printers, developed by Epson, Brother and Canon was first brought to the market by Epson in 2015 in an effort to offer an alternative to those people who were fed up buying a new printer and then getting stung by the cost of expensive cartridges.

These printers were developed to provide an option of refillable ink tanks as opposed to traditional inkjet cartridges.

The ECOTank, as its name implies, is a help to the environment as less ink is wasted when you dispose of the empty ink cartridge there’s no need to recycle cartridges. The EcoTank printers sound like a good, environment-friendly option for those of us who care about the planet — but how will it stack up against the conventional inkjet cartridge? We will help you identity the pluses and minuses of this system to hep you make the right choice.

Epson claims that printers such as the Epson ECOTank ET-14000 provide a low cost printing solution without the need for an ink cartridge — and the printer is both reliable and efficient. The page yield is certainly impressive, with the black ink cartridge printing up to 4,000 pages and the Cyan, Magenta and Yellow each printing up to 6,500 pages, calculated at a 5% page coverage, but impressive nevertheless.

This printer is a bit of a monster — more than 70cm wide due to the refill tanks. It comes with five bottles of Epson T6641 ink: two Black, one Cyan, one Magenta and one Yellow. Bottles are easily opened and it’s not too difficult to empty the contents into the ink reservoir for each colour.

Tests have found this printer to be up to speed on mono printing, reaching speeds of 15 pages per minute, but colour was much slower, printing at around three pages per minute. Colour photos were slower again, coming in around 1.4 pages per minute.

You have to take this into consideration when buying, as the price is almost five times that of a conventional cartridge printer that will produce the same results on A4 paper. Epson is labelling the ECOTank printers as an ultra-low cost option when compared to the standard ink cartridge printer thanks to it’s high volume integrated tanks.

For those of us concerned about our ecosystem, the ink is stored in plastic ink bottle and can be easily recycled so there is an environmental plus straight away. And the need to refill the printer will be less frequent than changing an ink cartridge.

Advantages

The Epson ECOTank ET-14000 has an easy refill system with the refill section releasing from the side of the printer allowing (careful) refilling of the ink wells – you still need a steady hand for this. The print quality offers sharp prints at a high resolution and is primarily aimed at the home user or small business looking to save money long term.

Epson have certainly improved its ECOTank system since the early models, for example, the tanks are easily accessible and integrated into the front of the Epson ECOTank ET-7700 printer model. This design means it’s less likely that you will spill any ink while refilling by just inserting the bottle directly into the feed and allow it to drain naturally.

When tested as a black and white printer, the ET-7700 gave competitive results when compared to the cheaper printer cartridge models that you can buy for under €120, photos tended to print out quite slow but an A4 text print runs at about a speed of 17 pages per minute.

Disadvantages

If this printer is not used on a regular basis — and by that I mean at least once a week — there is the danger (as with all printers) that the print head will dry up and give problems. If you don’t use your printer regularly, then stick with the traditional cartridge fed printer or switch to a laser printer.

With no option for carrying large volumes of paper in the tray, in our opinion it is more suited to the home user rather than the office — although we can visualise Epson introducing an office version sometime in the future. An A6 photo print can take approximately six minutes to produce, which may seem slow, but the quality holds up well.

Our Verdict

If we compared it to a traditional bestselling Epson ink cartridge printer such as Epson XP-202 that uses the popular high capacity Epson 18XL ink multipacks, the results would show a clear winner with the ECOTank ET-14000 having a page yield of 4000 pages for the black compared to 470 pages, that’s almost 10 times the number of pages. However, the initial purchase price of the printer may put some buyers off as the cost for the ECOTank printer is approximately €600 compared to €65 for the XP-202.

If we compare with the Epson Workforce WF-2010W printer which uses Epson 16xl ink cartridges results are similar. The Epson T1611 black will print 500 pages while the T1612, T1613 and T1614 colour cartridges have a capacity of 450 pages each. Again the ECOTank printer demonstrates a clear advantage.

The ECOTank printer is aimed at the serious printer, heavy ink user, who over a period of time, providing the print heads hold out, will ultimately save money with high volume printing. We believe the ordinary ink cartridge will still be around in 10 years time although there may be more low cost options for cartridge free printing.

• Paul Johnston is a Partner and co-founder of Printerinkcartridges.ie. He was involved in the graphic design and print industry for 30 years prior to his venture into online retailing in 2010 with ink and toner replacement cartridges.