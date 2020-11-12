Eppione Offering Health Insurance Comparison

12 Nov 2020 | 08.54 am

An online platform that analyses health insurance plans to tailor them to an individual or family’s needs has been launched by Eppione.

The HealthCare Compare platform is the brainchild of Barbara Sheahan, who developed the concept for a personalised insurance premium comparison platform following years of experience in the industry.

In essence, it enables consumers to choose the right health insurance premium for them by conducting a full review of their insurance wants and needs, in order to provide them with alternative plans that are a better fit.

HCC.ie offers a wide range of plans from Irish Life Health, Laya Healthcare and VHI. According to the HIA, 2,289,000 Irish people have health insurance policies. However, many are confused about their plans and there is a problem of overpaying associated with health insurance plans.

The Dublin company hopes to help consumers make informed decisions when reviewing cover at the renewal stage. The platform helps users identify the most suitable healthcare plan to suit their requirements and budgets using advanced comparison tools and advice from health insurance specialists.

Managing director Barbara Sheahan said: “December to March is when most consumers renew their health insurance, and we understand it can be difficult to sieve through the endless options available.

“Although many would like to review their options, fear of change and inertia prevents them from doing so. We hope to be able to help consumers identify the most suitable plan for them at the best rate, whether that includes fertility benefits, maternity, cardiac, health screening, or counselling.

“Our team will help advise on the most suitable options available, helping them navigate their way through the huge, often-confusing maze of options available. We offer a personal service and ensure everyone fully understands the benefits of their plan by simplifying the overwhelming amount of information into their key requirements.”