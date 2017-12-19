19 Dec 2017 | 09.03 am

Gavin Mullins (pictured) is big into customer feedback. The Irish entrepreneur has launched a new business to collect on-the-spot customer reviews, using an app or emailing system. Called Eooro, the 2014 startup officially launched recently, after raising $250,000 in angel investment.

Mullins is from Dublin and says he’s currently based “between Ireland, UK and Singapore”. His career included stints in project management and retail, as well as involvement in several small business ventures.

“While working in the small business sector, I realised how expensive reviews services were for business owners,” says Mullins. “At the time, if we wanted to use one of these services we would have had to pay over €1,000 per year and still have to direct all our customers to their website to have a review written.”

Eooro comprises an app and online software platform. It’s an unusual setup – businesses need to approach customers face-to-face, hand them a phone or tablet, and persuade them to fill in a review on the app. For companies without physical customer interaction, they can persuade them to sign up via email to Eooro. The platform will then prompt them with three emails over the space of a week, enticing them to write a review.

Businesses get to track and manage reviews, and Mullins says that they’ll come up prominently in Google searches for reviews of the company in question. Firms can also post the reviews on their own site using a Eooro widget, or connect up with social media accounts to automatically post reviews. In Ireland, Eooro charges businesses €180 per year (or €18 per month) to use the service.

Mullins’ focus for Eooro is on the Irish, UK, US, New Zealand and Australian markets initially. “We specifically built the platform so it could be used by any business, from plumbers to dentists,” he says.

“It is a proven fact that reviews are a deciding factor for most consumers before they purchase a product or service. Displaying collected reviews is a sure-fire way to increase customer conversion rates.”

The target market for Eooro are smaller businesses, who couldn’t afford the services of online review platforms. Mullins describes his business as a mix between Yelp and Hootsuite, which must have clicked with investors. “They particularly loved the review collector app. It is a first of its kind in the reviews industry and will change the way businesses and their employees collect customer reviews,” he enthuses.