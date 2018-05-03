Enva Group To Acquire Rilta Environmental

03 May 2018 | 02.41 pm

Enva Group is to acquire Rilta Environmental, a cross-border company with facilities at Greenogue Industrial Estate in Dublin and at Toomebridge, Co Antrim, which specialises in hazardous waste services.

The deal must be approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. If it goes through, the new combined entity will trade under the Enva brand, creating the second largest provider of hazardous and specialist waste services in Ireland.

Earlier in 2018 Enva, led by executive chairman Niall Wall, bought Blue Sky Plastic Recycling.

Rilta – owned by One51 – provides hazardous and specialist waste services cross the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland. Founded over 40 years ago, Rilta Environmental operates four licensed facilities and employs 130 people in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Rilta managing director Ronan Sharkey added: “This is a great transaction for both Rilta and Enva. The enhanced scale of the combined business will allow for greater opportunities for employees, as well as resulting in a superior customer offering.”

Rilta Environmental Ltd had turnover of €25.2m in 2016 and booked an operating profit of €2.4m. Net worth at year-end was €12m, and year-end cash was €560,000.

Enva Group employs over 1,100 people in waste collection, resource recovery solutions and water services in both the UK and Ireland, under operating brands William Tracey Group, Wastecycle, Enva, Blue Sky Plastics and Oakwood Fuels, which will shortly all be rebranded as a single brand, Enva.

Other Merger Notifications

In other deals notified to the CCPC this week, Big Bus Tours, a UK operator of open top bus sightseeing tours, has agreed to buy Irish City Tours Ltd, which is owned by four members of the McConn family. Their main operating company Dualway Coaches Ltd owns Irish City Tours Ltd.

Big Bus Tours has operations in 19 cities around the world and is owned by Exponent Private Equity LLP, based in the UK.

Also in the CCPC mergers in-tray is the acquisition by Johnson & Perrott in Cork of National Truck Rental Company Ltd. Controlled by Jim Byrne, National Truck Rental booked a net profit of €480,000 in 2016 and had a net worth of €7.4m at year-end. Total liabilities in December 2016 amounted to €12.9m and balance sheet cash was €642.