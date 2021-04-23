Entrepreneurs Graduate From UCC Ignite

23 Apr 2021 | 08.45 am

The IGNITE startup incubation programme at University College Cork has graduated seven more entrepreneurs.

The startups range from a smart sleeping mask to one helping people secure basketball scholarships in the US, together with Pitseal, an edible biofilm that replaces plastic sheeting on silage bales, and Cardio Flourish, a web platform that provides remote cardiac rehabilitation.

The winner of the Ignite Award for Best Business was Patrick O’Regan, whose ReachTheTop platform streamlines obtaining basketball scholarships in the US. It helps colleges reduce the costs associated with NCAA recruitment by eliminating the need to travel extensively.

The winner of the award for best business plan was Niall Crowley, co-founder of Basevault, a modular capital markets technology platform that makes it easier for companies such as wealth management firms, brokers, and banks, to automate internal processes and deliver new experiences for clients.

Eclipse Sleep Bliss founder Eric Teahan took the award for best video pitch. Eclipse is developing smart sleeping masks to improve health through better sleep.

The other finalists were:

James O’Brien, DESDI, which connects architects and designers to clients in real time.

Brian Mallen, BRIDGE, which helps businesses develop and communicate sustainable practices to their staff, community and the environment.

Marion Cantillon, Pitseal, an edible biofilm that replaces plastic sheeting in the silage process, reducing plastic waste and improving greenhouse gas emissions in farming.

Ignite is a joint initiative by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, the Local Enterprise Offices in the city and county, and UCC to encourage entrepreneurship and enterprise creation.

Since 2011, it has worked with close to 130 startups and almost 150 founders who have launched companies such as AnaBio Technologies, ApisProtect, PunditArena, QuickMinutes, Supply.ie, Talivest, Traxsit, TrustAp, UrAbility, Vconnecta and Yooni.

The 12-month programme at UCC is open to recent graduates from all third-level institutions in Ireland to enable them to work full-time on a scalable startup idea with potential for commercial or social impact.

Photo (l-r): Patrick O’Regan, Niall Crowley and James O’Brien. (Pic: Darragh Kane)