Enterpryze Adding New Roles In Cherrywood

25 Mar 2021 | 08.39 am

Enterpryze plans to add 100 jobs at its head office in Cherrywood in south Dublin, the company has announced. The roles span customer support, sales and client management.

Enterpryze is part of SAP specialist Milner Browne, led by Morgan Browne. He acquired Intelligent Information Systems in 2008 through and MBO, and Enterpryze was established in 2016 as an offshoot.

Enerpryze is billed as a single software solution for SMEs that enables them to scale without the need for alternative software models. The company employs c.120 people and has offices in Birmingham, Singapore, Malaysia, Columbia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Thailand, Dubai and Poland. Enterpryze says it has over 15,000 users.

Enterpryze was launched in Singapore in 2018 and is now turning its attention to Europe, starting with Ireland and the UK.

According to Browne: “We have entered an age where people operate everything and anything on the go, including business management. Enterpryze makes mobile business management easier, and we are continuing to pave the way for innovative technology that enables SMEs to succeed.

“The main goal at Enterpryze is to offer a service partnership that will drive growth, efficiency, and success to businesses. We aim to create a powerful partnership with Ireland so that our solution can better respond to changes in business needs, desires, and expectations.”

Browne added that the Enterpryze solution is built to support startups and solopreneurs all the way through to larger SMEs. “It allows a company to start with a free invoicing and payment solution integrated into their bank and grow to a full ERP solution with a single click,” he explained.

Operating company MB Enterpryze Cloudware Ltd booked a loss of €2.2m in 2018, bringing startup losses to €4.4m. The venture is funded by companies in the Milner Browne group.

Photo: Morgan Browne (centre) with colleagues (l-r) Paula Cassidy, Kieron Kavanagh, Will Newton and Zoe Ennis. (Pic: Conor McCabe)