‘Enterprise Schools’ To Share €10,000

29 Jan 2019 | 10.52 am

Junior Achievement Ireland has created a €10,000 prize fund to reward and encourage the development of enterprise skills in schools.

The €10k fund will bankroll the first round of the Entrepreneurial School Awards (TESA). The awards will “celebrate the hard work and achievements of primary and second level schools” which endeavour to develop entrepreneurial skills in students.

Education minister Joe McHugh said: “The awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on the innovative work done by schools in preparing our young people to achieve success in their lives and in the workplace of the future.

“The shape of the workplace a decade from now, and what jobs people will be doing, is difficult to imagine. What we do know is that we need to prepare our young people with entrepreneurial skills. We need to equip young people with the confidence, adaptability and attitude required to prepare for such an unpredictable future.”

According to the European Commission, enterprise education is not just learning how to start and run a business. Rather, it covers all activities that seek to give individuals the skills, knowledge and attitudes required to achieve the goals they set for themselves to live a fulfilled life.

“These skills include the ability to think positively, to identify opportunities, to have confidence in oneself as well as to set and achieve personal and professional goals. These skills are essential to preparing children for the future work place and to achieve success in their lives after they finish school.”

JAI chief executive Helen Raftery commented: “The TESA School of the Year will represent Ireland at the European Entrepreneurial School Awards in Helsinki in November 2019.”

JAI was established here in 1996, and has worked with companies and schools to develop active partnerships between education and industry. In the past year, more than 60,000 students attending in 500 schools participated in JA activities, with the support of more than 160 companies and 3,000 volunteers.

Photo: Helen Raftery with students from Scoil Caitríona Cailíní in Coolock. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)