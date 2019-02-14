Enterprise Ireland Shows Off Its Startups

14 Feb 2019 | 01.29 pm

Enterprise Ireland says it invested €23 million in startups in 2018 and supported a total of 132 startup companies.

Over 600 entrepreneurs and representatives from early stage businesses attended EI’s annual Startup Showcase event at Croke Park. Taxpayer-funded investment was provided in the form of equity through Competitive Start Funds and High Potential Start-Up funding programmes.

Funding awarded to startups in 2018 included two calls for up to €1.5 million in funding open to all sectors. €500K in funding targeted recent graduates while €750K in funding was made available through a fintech and deep tech CSF.

• The Startups Getting The Loot

Startups supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2018 include:

• 82 High Potential Start-Ups that EI believes have the potential to create 10 jobs and €1m in sales within three to four years.

• 50 CSF investments.

• 28 new female-led HPSUs

• 15 new fintech HPSUs and a further five fintech startups were supported under a dedicated CSF fund

• 15 spin-out companies from higher education institutions

• 26 additional HPSUs which received follow-on investment funding as their businesses scaled.

Joe Healy, manager of EI’s HPSU division, commented: “Last year Enterprise Ireland received over 1,300 startup enquiries, representing a 30% increase on the previous year. A huge amount of supports exist within the start-up ecosystem and we continue to work with our partners, be it through New Frontiers, the third level sector, the Accelerators, the Local Enterprise Offices, the BICs and the investment community to help early stage companies develop and succeed.”

Healy added that the agency’s strategy out to 2020 is to support more startups with global ambition to build scale and expand reach. “Now at the halfway mark into our four-year strategy, we are on course to meet the ambitious target of creating 60,000 new jobs by the end of 2020,” he stated.

Photo: Thomas O’Connell founder of Moby Products, with business minister Heather Humphreys and EI boss Julie Sinnamon. (Pix: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)