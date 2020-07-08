Enterprise Ireland Launches Two Competitive Start Funds

08 Jul 2020 | 10.29 am

Enterprise Ireland will be handing out a total of €2m to 40 enterprises after launching two new Competitive Start Funds.

The two contests just launched cover both ‘all sectors’ and a ‘women entrepreneurs’ fund, each of which will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding to successful projects. Now open for applications, both will close on Tuesday August 18.

Individual entrepreneurs, early stage companies or prospective businesses active in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors may apply. These include the sub-sectors agtech, cleantech, consumer products, e-health, enterprise software, fintech, food, games, industrial products, life sciences, manufacturing, medical technologies & devices, mobile, renewables, saas / digital technologies, engineering / electronics, green technologies / climate change solutions, deep tech, internet of things (IOT), artificial reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR), data intelligence, quantum computing.

Applications are also invited from eligible companies that offer services or solutions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by climate action with an emphasis on decarbonisation.

Under the Women Entrepreneurs call for applications, as well as securing up to €50,000 in funding successful applicants can participate in Dublin BIC’s Innovate Accelerator programme. Delivered over a 12-week period, this programme is designed to support and mentor participants in the development of their business and develop a peer network of entrepreneurs to support progress to seed investor readiness.

HPSU manager Jennifer Melia (pictured) said: “In an increasingly difficult business environment, funding and advisory supports for manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors have never been more important to enable companies to innovate and pivot, in order to survive and progress as we navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Increasing the number of women starting high-growth enterprises is a key objective of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to achieve greater diversity in the business community.”

Full details and the application form are available here.