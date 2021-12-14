Enterprise Completes Walker Takeover

14 Dec 2021 | 09.16 am

Vehicle rental company Enterprise Group has completed its takeover of Walker Vehicle Rentals following approval from regulatory authorities.

Enterprise plans to integrate the Walker business into its commercial vehicle division, Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, and the business unit’s combined fleet will come to more than 1,900 vehicles, with the Walker depots in Dublin, Cork, Wexford, Limerick and Antrim rebranded as Enterprise Flex-E-Rent locations.

Managing director Ryan Johnson said: “We’re delighted to formally welcome all 70 Walker Vehicle Rentals’ employees into the Enterprise family. We can now look to integrate the businesses with the help of the existing Walker management team, to create the leading commercial vehicle business in Ireland.

“This agreement allows us to expand our commercial vehicle business significantly and is complementary to our existing Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch network and recently launched Enterprise Car Club service.”

As well as the commercial division, Enterprise operates 24 car rental branches throughout Ireland with more than 200 employees. Two months ago, the company launched its Car Club service to provide “flexible, short-term, and sustainable car rental options” with rental periods from one hour and up.

Enterprise Holdings operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. It is based in St Louis, Missouri, and is the world’s largest car rental company, founded in 1957 and still family owned.