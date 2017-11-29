29 Nov 2017 | 10.31 am

Ahead of the finale of the eir Spider Awards in the Mansion House on November 30, Paul Mulqueen (pictured), Head of Small Business at eir Business, identifies the reasons why entering awards is good for business

There are many different marketing tools and strategies, but one that can sometimes be overlooked is entering awards. And it’s not all about winning either — simply being shortlisted can deliver real benefits.

Enhance customer trust and respect

Being an award winner or even a finalist can elevate your business in the eyes of your customers. By attracting widespread recognition for what you’re good at, you can heighten your customers’ opinions of your services. Industry kudos will likely transfer to customer respect and trust in your products and services.

Generate media interest

Media interest in the awards will often result in media interest in the shortlisted companies and of course the winners. This media coverage could broaden your own marketing reach and expose your business up to new audiences.

Develop competitive advantage

Winning or getting shortlisted for an award could help you to stand out among your competition. Potential customers conducting research before they commit to a product or service will likely consider the industry recognition you’ve received.

‘Award-winning’ tag is useful as a sales tool

You can use your ‘award-winning’ tag (or even ‘finalist’ or ‘shortlisted’) on your marketing material, from product sheets and advertising to your website and customer communications. It’s a great tool for business pitches and can help you to reinforce that you are the best in your field.

Boost your credibility and authority in your sector

Winning an award or being shortlisted is a solid third-party endorsement. Your business has been judged and endorsed by an independent panel, which can give your company a boost in credability when pitching to new customers.

Build team morale

Being part of an award-winning or shortlisted company is a great coup for your employees. Make sure to take advantage of the win (or shortlisting) by attending the awards and taking photographs of the team.

Reflect on what you do well

Often, the simple act of entering a competition can crystallise just what you’ve achieved. By filling out the entry form, you can take stock of just how much work you’ve done, where your strengths lie, and maybe even give you inspiration for future products, projects or services.