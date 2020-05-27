Entegro Will Be Integral To National Broadband Plan

27 May 2020 | 09.14 am

Kilkenny company Entegro has won the contract to survey and design the National Broadband Plan network being built by National Broadband Ireland.

The company, born of a merger last year between ipOne and Syncom, announced recruitment plans last year and expects further jobs growth. Among the roles on offer are network designer, engineer, and surveyor, and there is scope for trainees too. There are full details here on its website.

The company has 70 employees at present and expects this to expand as work on designing the national broadband fibre-optic network gets fully under way. Work has already begun in Co Carlow, with Tipperary to follow.

Managing director Jim Doyle said: “This hugely significant project is akin to the rural electrification of Ireland. There is not one home, family, business or community in rural Ireland that will not benefit from being connected to this fibre network.”

The NBP envisages a network that will span 96% of the country’s land mass and connect even the most remote parts of rural Ireland, with fibre-to-the-building providing speeds up to 1,000Mb per second, or 1Gb per second.

Entegro also works with Virgin Media, for which it completed several initiatives for new network expansion and network upgrades, as well as providing project resources. The upgrades enabled Virgin Media to deliver 1GB download speeds, with Entegro doing everything from initial design analysis to complete survey, design and build.