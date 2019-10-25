Entegro Hiring At New Kilkenny Fibre Centre

25 Oct 2019 | 12.02 pm

Entegro at Danville Business Park in Kilkenny says it plans to create 50 jobs over the next 18 months at its new ‘Fibre Network Design Centre of Excellence’. The centre was officially opened today by EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan.

Entegro designs and deploys fibre and hybrid networks for telco customers, and the company says it is recruiting for roles in planning and design, fibre planning, GIS and other engineers. The firm says 2020 turnover is expected to be c.€12m.

Managing director Jim Doyle commented: “Fintan Shortall and I have over 50 years of combined experience in this sector. We are proud to be the trusted, go-to experts in the planning and design of future proofed fibre networks. We’ve come through our own unification this year through the coming together of our telecoms services under the Entegro banner.”

Director of Business Development Fintan Shortall added: “We’ve nine nationalities working in Kilkenny, at our Dublin hub and in the UK. Bringing our companies together has allowed us to future proof our business.”

Meanwhile, IT company Client Solutions is to create 100 jobs over the next three years, with the new posts opening up at its offices in Dublin, Cork, Barcelona and Wroclaw. The company curently employs 200 people.

Managing director Teddy McCarthy said: “We are investing heavily in the future, through both technology and people, to ensure we can continue to deliver reliability and consistency. “Some of the new positions will be with our graduate employment scheme, which is helping to ensure the firm keeps pace with new and emerging skills.”

As well as seeking the new hires, the company has been investing in developing new solutions for each of its four specialities, he added.

Chairman Shemas Eivers stated: “We create solutions to get things done, and we are good at what we do. Our success is based on the fact that as technology and business evolved, our approach remained consistent.” Eivers and McCarthy were named ‘Tech Persons of the Year’ at the recent IT@Cork Leaders Awards.

Pic: Dylan Vaughan