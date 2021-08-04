Engaging Staff In Environmental Sustainability

04 Aug 2021 | 11.30 am

Cork company Enware has just introduced a new online platform to help businesses implement their energy and environmental sustainability plans.

According to co-founder John Keohane (pictured), the platform and associated app will enable organisations “to commit to sustainability and harness the benefits of having a proven, reportable sustainability programme running across their organisation”.

The platform, he says, is the only one globally that “assists and supports engagement with an organisation’s energy reduction and environmental schemes, and aims to inform and educate staff members on energy saving and better environmental practices”.

One of the aims of the platform is to turbo-charge employee engagement in achieving sustainability targets, by creating feedback opportunities. By engaging with staff on energy awareness, it can make standards like ISO50001 and ISO14001 less alien to staff that are not engaged with these standards day-to-day, says the company.

Keohane said: “By running an initial investigation and conducting a staff perception survey, a company will learn a lot about how best to achieve energy reduction and better environmental practices through behavioural change.

“Developing a staff energy and environmental awareness programme will empower staff to work in more energy-efficient ways. Once it is supported by senior leadership, and embeds energy-saving and better environmental behaviours into core business energy processes, the programme will focus on fewer, but higher-impact, behaviours.”

The company says its system allows for staff feedback, assists with the creation of energy teams within organisations, educates staff on company policies, helps staff identify energy saving ideas, makes energy saving part of the staff ethos, allows for incentives and staff rewards and ultimately results in CO2 reduction with savings made.

Keohane added: “Through the platform, we measure each user’s carbon footprint, and in turn give the organisation the average user carbon footprint as their benchmark to improve over time. As users take positive environmental steps in behaviour, their carbon footprint is adjusted to reflect this, and ultimately encourage users to keep reducing their harmful impact on the planet.”

The company, already working with organisations in many sectors to create staff energy awareness programmes, was named as a finalist in the ‘Green Technology of the Year’ category at the Green Awards, as recognition of the new platform.