Enet Teams Up With SSE For Rural Broadband

07 Sep 2017 | 04.53 pm

Broadband provider Enet and utility company SSE are partnering on a joint venture to bring fibre broadband connectivity to 115,000 homes and businesses in rural Ireland.

In the coming months, enet-SSE say they will deliver the new fibre-to-the-premises broadband network to Ballinasloe, Roscommon Town, Manorhamilton, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Ballybofey, Stranorlar and Buncrana.

The network roll-out will connect each town in phases, will be completed in 2019, and will support around 700 contractor jobs at peak delivery.

Enet chairman David McCourt, founder of Granahan McCourt Capital, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with SSE, one of the largest energy companies in Ireland and the UK. This investment is extremely positive news for regional Ireland and further evidence of our commitment to invest money where it matters to solve Ireland’s biggest connectivity needs.”

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Ireland, said: “As one of the broadest-based utility companies operating across Ireland and the UK, we have immense experience in delivering essential services to homes and businesses. This includes around 15 years’ experience in telecoms and broadband in Great Britain, where we have developed and operate almost 14,000km of high capacity fibre optic networks.”

Since its acquisition of enet in 2013, Granahan McCourt Capital says it has invested over €100m to complement the state-owned MANs fibre network in 94 regional towns, and three proprietary metro networks including a 100km fibre ring in Dublin.

Photo (l-r): David McCourt, minister Denis Naughten and Stephen Wheeler.