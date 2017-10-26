EnerNOC Opens European HQ In Dublin

26 Oct 2017 | 01.19 pm

Business minister Frances Fitzgerald has officially opened EnerNOC’s new European headquarters and global Network Operations Centre in Dublin.

EnerNOC, which first established its Ireland operations in 2011 with the acquisition of a fiver-person startup, currently employs 45 people in Dublin. The American company was the first demand response provider to connect flexible electric capacity of Irish businesses to the system operator EirGrid at scale.

The network operations centre relocated to Dublin from Boston earlier in 2017 and currently manages more than 6,800 MW of dispatchable demand response capacity from nine countries around the world.

EnerNOC is part of Enel Group, a multinational power company and a leading player in the global, power, gas and renewables markets. Enel is Europe’s largest utility in terms of market capitalisation and figures among Europe’s leading power companies in terms of installed capacity. The group is active in over 30 countries and distributes electricity and gas through a network of over 2 million kilometres. The company says it has 65 million business and household customers globally.

Mike Storch, Head of EnerNOC, commented: “EnerNOC is significantly contributing to the development of the energy innovation sector in this country. Ireland has a rich talent pool that includes many skilled engineers, energy experts and mission-driven professionals who are eager to help us bring innovation to the way we use energy.”

Minister Fitzgerald added: “Our government have been driving the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment to Ireland. The expansion of foreign companies already based here is also central to that policy. Energy use management is an increasingly complex business and I am delighted that EnerNOC are now well established here and able to secure the technical skills here for their services in this field.”

Photo: Minister Frances Fitzgerald with Enel’s Eliano Russo (left) and EnerNOC executives Christian Weeks and Tony Whittle (right). (Pic: Alan Rowlette)