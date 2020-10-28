Energia Teams Up With Mario Rosenstock

28 Oct 2020 | 01.24 pm

Mario Rosenstock has created a new Irish Rugby Anthem in partnership with Energia as part of the utility’s #PositiveEnergy marketing campaign.

Rosenstock impersonates a host of Irish rugby stars, and the clip is being promoted across digital PR, radio adverts and a television commercial airing on Virgin Media ahead of the clash with France on Saturday.

According to Rosenstock: “I’m a big rugby fan and being able to combine sport with comedy is something I’m really passionate about. Us Irish need to have a laugh and creating this return to rugby song with Energia to help remind fans of the good times and of the excitement sport brings to so many of our lives, really is something worth singing about.”

Energia’s Amy O’Shaughnessy commented: “It’s been a long 7 months without rugby, and we wanted to show our support of the Irish team with some positive energy.”

The lead agency on the campaign is Legacy Communications, with Tenth Man doing the video production and Vizeum buying the media.

Photo: Mario Rosenstock with Amy Hacon of Legacy Communications (left) and Energia executives Lorna Danaher and Amy O’Shaughnessy.