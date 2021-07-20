Energia Report Charts Sustainability Efforts

20 Jul 2021 | 02.51 pm

Energia Group has released its Responsible Business Report, which highlights the company’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility achievements over the previous year.

The report focuses on Energia’s responsible business activities across the four areas of climate action, colleagues, customers and community.

The electricity and gas provider reaffirmed its commitment to tackling climate change and playing a leading role in the energy transition on the island of Ireland.

Among other sustainability initiatives, the report features Energia’s €3 billion Positive Energy investment programme. This encompasses a range of renewable energy projects including onshore and offshore wind farms, solar power, hydrogen fuel generation, bioenergy facilities and the smart grid.

Energia said that the investment programme aligns with the government’s commitment to increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources to 70% by 2030.

The additional renewable capacity will add to the 1,200 MW of renewable electricity under long-term contract with Energia, including 15 operational wind farms in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Energia Group CEO Ian Thom (pictured) said that behaving responsibly was core to the company’s value as a business.

“As with the pandemic, this decade will require unprecedented change in how we go about our lives. Energia Group has always embraced change and we will relish the changes ahead while remaining committed to our customers and the communities in which we operate,” Thom stated.

The report can be downloaded here.