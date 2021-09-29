Energia Granted Wind Farm Foreshore Licences

29 Sep 2021 | 10.10 am

Energia has been granted foreshore licences to carry out surveys for proposed offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea and the South Irish Sea.

According to the energy company, its North Celtic Sea and South Irish Sea projects could provide up to 1,600MW of renewable offshore wind power, enough green electricity to power more than a million homes and avoid emitting more than two million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The company said the award of the licences represents the single biggest step towards the achievement of Ireland’s 5GW offshore target by 2030.

Energia Renewables managing director Peter Baillie said: “In reaching this point, the projects have joined a small number of other offshore projects that can realistically contribute to the achievement of Ireland’s 2030 targets.

“Having set ambitious targets for offshore wind, Ireland still does not have a planning and consenting regime for these projects. This void will be addressed by the Maritime Area Planning Bill. Unfortunately, as currently proposed, the legislation will undermine Ireland’s achievement of the 5GW target by phasing the development of offshore wind projects.

“In the time that remains to 2030, it is essential that all projects required to meet the target are urgently given a clear pathway to progress.”

The foreshore licences will enable survey work on the ecology of the sea area and detailed imagery and conditions of the seabed. No structures will be erected onshore as part of the surveys and there will be no negative impacts on the marine or coastal environment, the company says.

The proposed windfarms are to be located at a minimum of 10km and up to 25km out to sea.

The company has set up a website for each of the projects, North and South. Once the surveys are complete, Energia plans public consultations along with a statutory consultation to support planning applications that it expects to submit in 2023.

A consultation on the Celtic Sea project began on September 22 and will end on October 29, while the Irish Sea consultation will open within weeks.