Enda Kenny’s Views On The Brexit Talks

24 Oct 2017 | 09.37 am

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny believes that a transition period for the UK to depart from the EU should be as long as is necessary to conclude an effective working agreement in the interests of everybody.

Kenny made the remarks in a video interview with law from Matheson conducted in New York with managing partner Michael Jackson and partner Liz Grace.

On the border issue, Kenny states: “We will not stand, and the Taoiseach has outlined this now, for a situation of a return to a border of the past. Prime minister May accepts this but there needs to be a unique solution to an unprecedented problem.

“The situation that we have at the moment is that the border is only political. It is invisible. People cross that in their thousands every day to do business and go about their daily work and that’s the way the people of the North and the people of the South want it to continue. The answer lies wherever the imagination of the British government can be in bringing about a working effective, non-obstructive solution.”

According to Jackson: “The key thing clients are looking for is certainty and stability. “They are attaching a real premium to places that can provide them with certainty of tax treatment, certainty of legal treatment and certainty of regulatory treatment. I think Ireland offers all of those. The country has a long track-record of engaging with international companies and acting as a gateway, not just to the EU but to global markets generally, and our clients see that and put great value in that.”

The Irish Independent is reporting today that Kenny has signed up with UK-based Speakers Associates agency, which also represents Mary Robinson, John Bruton and Charlie McCreevy among its speakers. Speakers Associates describes the former Ireland PM as a “captivating and memorable” speaker.



Photo: Enda Kenny (left) with Liz Grace and Michael Jackson