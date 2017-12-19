End Of Week Rush To Engulf Supermarkets

19 Dec 2017 | 09.47 am

Money is the single biggest concern for shoppers this holiday season, with almost 75% leaving their main Christmas grocery shop until this week, and one in five leaving it for a Friday or weekend rush, according to Nielsen.

It will still be a bumper week in the grocery trade, but shoppers say they’re planning to spend less on groceries this Christmas. Fifteen per cent of shoppers say they’ll spend a lot less than last year, while only 2% say they’ll spend a lot more. One fifth say they’ll spend ‘a bit’ less, compared to 15% who’ll spend a bit more.

Four years of economic growth haven’t dented consumer caution, and many say they’ll be using various methods to save money on the Xmas shop.

Nielsen commercial director Matt Clark said: “It’s not surprising people are saying they’ll cut back — nearly two-thirds of shoppers worry about money at Christmas, while four in ten say having enough money is their biggest concern over Christmas. Consequently, shoppers will be employing various tactics to save money on the Christmas grocery bill.”

For instance, 35% will use loyalty card vouchers or points they’ve saved up, 25% will cherry-pick products from different supermarkets, depending on price. Thirty per cent will employ similar tactics in a discounter and 15% say they’ll do their main Christmas grocery shop at a discounter. Fifteen per cent are planning a cross-border shop in Northern Ireland, most commonly for alcohol.

Market Shares

Dunnes Stores will benefit most from the last minute rush, according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

Dunnes has remained the favourite supermarket chain among Irish shoppers, with a 22.5% share of the market, strong sales growth of 2.4% over the year, and the average spend per shop up €2.30 since the previous year.

Tesco is in second place with a 22.3% share, with Supervalu snapping at its heels in third place, and Lidl and Aldi sharing fourth place on 11.2% each.

But despite all the Christmas caution there’s still an opportunity for retailers, as unplanned purchases are high this time of year. Almost 70% of shoppers say they’ll buy something they wouldn’t usually buy if it is on promotion, while 54% say they’re more impulsive when doing the Christmas grocery shop, buying things they wouldn’t normally buy.

And the result of that? Well, on average 43% of shoppers report buying too much food in their Christmas shop. But if they do, they also buy plenty to wash it all down — spending on alcohol has increased by 4.2% since last year.