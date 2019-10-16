EMR Partners With Adtran For Wireless ‘Last Mile’

16 Oct 2019 | 11.51 am

EMR Integrated Solutions is to partner with Adtran to provide ‘last mile’ wireless connectivity to extend the reach of fibre broadband networks.

Under the terms of the deal, EMR will design, deploy and support Adtran’s range of ‘last mile’ wireless connectivity for ISPs and service providers.

EMR managing director Mark Quinn said: “Our partnership with Adtran allows carriers and ISPs to grow their subscriber base and boost profitability, without having to grapple with the commercial limitations of fixed/fibre networks. We leverage existing infrastructure to deliver multi-gigabit capacity coupled with ultra-fast deployment.”

According to Adtran chief technology officer Ronan Kelly: “We are about to witness the demands that streaming places on our networks explode, with the transition of the gaming industry over to the streaming distribution model.”

MP&E Trading Company Ltd, the EMR operating company owned by Mark Quinn, had 33 employees in 2018 and booked a net profit of €469,000. Total liabilities amounted to €2.5m and year-end net worth was €2.15m, including balance sheet cash of €1.2m.

Kelly said that Adnet’s Metnet product has the mesh bandwidth capacity needed by telecom operators to deliver fibre extension coverage, 5G fixed wireless access, and small cell backhaul.

He added: “The primary means for media distribution is now in the form of ‘As a Service’, where market dominance firmly resides with the web scale streaming companies, like Spotify and Netflix. Traditional broadband access technologies will not be able to cope with these new traffic types. We are genuinely entering the era of the Gigabit Society, where new approaches are needed for service delivery.”

Photo: Adtran’s Ronan Kelly (right) with EMR’s Tony Meleady