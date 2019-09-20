Employmum Rebrands As Employflex

20 Sep 2019 | 11.36 am

Employment agency Employmum has rebranded as Employflex as one third of the company’s placements are now male and half are not parents.

Founder Karen O’Reilly (pictured) said: “Flexible work should be for everyone – not just mums and parents. Since I launched the company four years ago, we have seen a positive shift in employers’ attitudes.

“Back then we had to explain what flexible work was as well as educate our clients on the merits, sometimes meeting some resistance from the ‘if it ‘aint broke’ brigade. As we are now at record breaking full employment, savvy companies are putting flexible work at the forefront of their culture.”

Employflex places its candidates in roles that include part time, job share, remote work, compressed hours and term time.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney launched the rebrand and commented: “Karen has helped hundreds of people to find flexible work and I’m sure she will help many more. We need to look after our workforce and a little bit of flexibility can go a long way.”

Pic: Darragh Kane