Employment Increased By 3.1% In 2017

14 Mar 2018 | 01.26 pm

Labour market figures released by the Central Statistics Office show an annual increase in employment of 3.1% or 66,800 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

There was an annual increase of 90,100 people in full-time employment and a decrease of 23,300 in those employed on a part-time basis. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, employment rose by 29,000 (+1.3%) in the quarter.

The CSO estimates that Q4 unemployment decreased by 14.0% in the year to 144,100. The CSO’s seasonally-adjusted jobless rate is currently 6.1%.

Employment rose in 12 of the 14 economic sectors on an annual basis in Q4 2017, led by Administrative and support services activities (+11.6% or 9,800) and Construction (+9.9% or 12,000) sectors. The largest annual decline was in Professional, scientific and technical activities (-4.1% or -5,700).

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes (pictured) commented that the strong Q4 jobs data indicates that Ireland’s economic momentum is still building.

“Our expectation is that employment in the Irish economy will increase by about 3% this year as the outlook for activity both domestically and internationally remains quite positive and should be supportive of further meaningful increases in numbers at work in most areas of the economy,” said Hughes.

He added: “A key feature of the Q4 numbers is a sharp 1.8% increase in the labour force. This suggests significant potential for new entrants to the workforce from at home and abroad to increase the level of employment without triggering any threatening rise in wage pressures. In this context, the unemployment rate of 12.2% for under 25’s emphasises the point that risks should not be regarded as entirely one-sided in relation to the outlook for jobs.”

Hollowing Out

Hughes notes that the recovery in Irish employment is still a work in progress. Marked reductions in the past decade in areas such as admin & support services(-5%) and wholesale/retail/motor trades (-9%) could reflect a hollowing out of employment opportunities as a result of various aspects of technological change.

“The nature and extent of these structural changes mean we need to be careful not to adopt overly simplistic assessments of Irish economic capacity and potential from the trend in jobs and unemployment,” said Hughes.

Ulster Bank economist Simon Barry calculates that the Irish economy has now added over 350,000 jobs from the downturn low point. “The economy has now recovered 96.7% of the jobs lost during the downturn and we expect the pre-crisis peak to be exceeded by the middle of this year, possibly by Q1,” said Barry.

“Moreover, all eight regions recorded employment gains in 2017, indicating that workers right across the economy have benefitted from the jobs market recovery. Two-thirds of the additional jobs created last year were filled by workers outside the Greater Dublin Area.

“We estimate aggregate household income from employment rose by almost 5% last year – the strongest year of the recovery to date – thus providing very important support for consumer spending,” Barry added.