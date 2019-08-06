Employment Growth Stumbles In Services Sector

06 Aug 2019 | 09.43 am

Business activity in Ireland’s service sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months during July, as Brexit uncertainty dented customer demand.

The latest AIB services purchasing managers’ index also recorded the slowest growth in employment in the service sector in six years. The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index posted 55.0 in July, down from 56.9 in June.

New order growth eased to a three-month low in July, while the index also recorded the first reduction in foreign demand since November 2016.

Meanwhile, driven by slower raw material price rises, the rate of input cost inflation eased to a 16-month low.

AIB’s data shows that financial services firms posted the fastest rise in business activity of the four monitored categories through July.

The export sales decline recorded by the index was at the fastest pace since July 2009. Panellists commented that they had observed a drop in UK business resulting from Brexit uncertainty.

In other metrics, AIB’s index found that while the rate of job creation softened, all observed sectors recorded a rise in workforce numbers except Transport & Leisure, which saw a fractional decrease in headcounts in July.

Further solid increases in new orders contributed to another rise in outstanding business in July. Work outstanding has now increased on a monthly basis since June 2013.

Looking ahead, business confidence was the lowest in three months, as Brexit uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

Just under 43% of panellists were confident of a rise in business activity from present levels in 12 months’ time, linked to expectations of higher sales activity and new product developments.

Commenting on the July findings, AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan noted that the Irish level is well above the flash services July PMIs of 53.3 and 52.2 for the Eurozone and US, respectively.

“This indicates stronger growth in the Irish economy. In summary, the AIB Services PMI reading of 55.0 for July continues to point to a strong pace of expansion in activity in the services sector,” Mangan added.

“This [is] in contrast to the manufacturing PMI, which fell to 48.7. Overall, it appears that strong growth in the large services sector is helping the Irish economy to continue to expand at a good pace.”