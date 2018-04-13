Employers Urged To Improve Staff Wellbeing

13 Apr 2018 | 09.42 am

Employers body Ibec is urging businesses to get a move on with regard to employee wellbeing by supporting National Workplace Wellbeing Day today and to implement workplace initiatives to improve their people’s health, both physical and psychological.

Most of Ireland’s workers take very little exercise at all, despite anecdotal evidence that exercise is on the rise, while 44% admit they need to take more care of their mental health. These are among the key findings of the latest employee research commissioned by Food Drink Ireland in the approach towards their fourth annual wellbeing day today.

According to the research by Behaviour & Attitudes, over a third of employees claim that absenteeism is affecting productivity in their organisation negatively. Approximately four million days are lost by small businesses alone in Ireland through absenteeism every year, at a cost of over €490m to the economy.

“That is a staggering health bill. Whichever way we look at it, it’s in everyone’s interests — both employers and employees — to take action to improve employee wellbeing,” said Danny McCoy, Ibec chief executive.

McCoy added that the research demonstrates the positive effect that workplace wellbeing initiatives can have on employee health.

“It is very encouraging to see that employee uptake is strong when employers provide health facilities and services, and I would urge any employer who is not already active in this area to make a start on National Workplace Wellbeing Day. It’s a win-win for all involved. Employees will be healthier and happier, and employers will benefit from a more engaged and productive workforce, as well as a higher staff retention rate,” he said.

For companies looking to expand this year, there is strong evidence from the research that wellbeing initiatives make a difference when it comes to retaining and recruiting staff.

Retaining Employees

Two-thirds of employees surveyed said that they are more likely to stay with an employer who is interested in their health and wellbeing, with over half saying that they would consider leaving an employer who didn’t. And a company culture that supports employee wellbeing is an important consideration when it comes to choosing a new employer.

Almost six in ten employees say their employers are already providing some health and wellbeing support, up from five in ten when FDI first commissioned research into employee wellbeing in 2015. The World Health Organisation maintains that the workplace is the ideal setting to promote health to a large proportion of the population, positively affecting the health of families and reaching further out into the wider community and society, and this is borne out in the research.

Almost half of the employees said that having the opportunity to exercise with colleagues during work hours would motivate them to be more physically active (49%), while 45% said that the lifestyles of their work colleagues can influence their lifestyle choices.

Photo: Dr Mark Rowe, wellbeing expert, getting his audience to stretch during his speech at an Ibec breakfast seminar this morning. (Pix: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)