Employers Positive On Hiring Intentions

22 Jan 2021 | 07.22 am

Four in five employers plan to hire more people this year, according to Recruiters, with a majority saying they need new staff to implement new strategies.

The employment agency says it sought the views of c.4,000 senior business leaders and hiring managers November and December 2020, though it doesn’t specify how many responded.

The company’s 2021 Salary Guide indicates that despite Covid-19 disruption two-thirds of employers are optimistic about Ireland’s economic prospects.

Employers expect that finding the right talent with the right skills will be their main hiring challenge. Only 40% of employers currently have the talent they need to achieve their 2021 company objectives, with 83% expecting to hire more talent in 2021.

But they want to put the clamp on pay increases. Two-thirds of respondents expect salaries to remain the same and 3% expect declining salaries.

One in five employers consider flexible working conditions key to retaining staff in 2021, down from 30% in 2020. 85% do not have plans to reduce their office space in 2021. Instead, they are opting for a hybrid approach, with 89% planning to split work weeks between the home and office. Only 11% want their staff to work full weeks in the office in 2021.

