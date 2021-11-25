Employers Go Cold On Hybrid Working

25 Nov 2021 | 11.40 am

The number of employers favouring hybrid working has shrunk by more than half, according to a survey from Adare Human Resource Management.

The company’s latest HR Barometer Report indicates that, excluding retail and wholesale, only 32% of employers now favour hybrid working compared to 77% last March.

Managing director Derek McKay (pictured) commented: “Our latest barometer highlights some significant HR challenges facing employers into 2022 which, if addressed, could be of substantial benefit to organisations.

“Unsurprisingly, given the nature of their business, most retail and wholesale employers surveyed (89%) don’t see company-wide benefits. However, the fall in support from other employers is surprising, especially in the professional services sector, where over two-thirds of employers expressed reservations.”

The survey also highlights that slow progress is being made on addressing diversity and inclusion as well as the gender pay gap. McKay warned that continued inaction on these could prove costly for employers as recruitment and talent acquisition, along with retention, remain businesses’ top priorities.

The wider adoption of diversity and inclusion practices by Ireland’s employers appears to have stalled, says the survey. One third of employers surveyed have no D&I policy in place, a level that is unchanged from the September 2020 report.

As mandatory gender pay gap reporting comes down the tracks, McKay said he is concerned that only 11% of companies are monitoring the matter: “Ignorance will not be a defence for employers who are found to have gender pay gaps that they haven’t begun to address. Some 85% of the organisations surveyed are not monitoring the gender pay gap, which is very high.

“Of these one in four don’t know how they compare to the national average of 14.4%, while half believe the gender pay gap in their organisation is higher or at least equal. It is in the best interest of employers, as well as affected staff, that organisations start tackling this matter now, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to abolishing any differences once and for all.”

On pay, three out of four organisations surveyed are increasing salaries this year, up from 41% in the March Barometer, with an average increase of 3.9%.