Employee Engagement At DHL Express Ireland

07 Sep 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

At DHL Express, we believe that our success is built on our foundation of Motivated People. This principle is the centrepiece of our business strategy and we believe that we can only maintain a high-quality service, ensure customer loyalty and ultimately achieve profitability when our employees are motivated and inspired. To succeed in our purpose of Connecting People and Improving Lives, we must first facilitate an honest and inspirational working environment.

Showing Appreciation

In order to be inspired, people need to feel that their efforts are appreciated. That is why motivating our employees and making them feel inspired and appreciated is a top priority for us. Each year across the globe, DHL celebrates As One Appreciation Week – a chance for the senior management team to say thank you. Locally in Ireland, our managers have hosted barbecues and served breakfasts to our employees for the past number of years as a token of their appreciation.

With Covid-19 disrupting our usual plans for the second year in a row, it was essential that this week still be recognised. We celebrated Appreciation Week 2021 with an exclusive night of entertainment with world-renowned mentalist and magician Keith Barry.

The goal was to give our employees an evening that would blow their minds, and Keith didn’t disappoint! To complete the night’s festivities, over 900 Dough Brothers pizza kits were delivered by our incredible team of couriers to staff nationwide so they could enjoy the night with their families and as one DHL team.

Giving Back

Now more than ever, employees want to work for a company that has a clear strategy of creating long-term value for business and society in a sustainable manner. As the most international company in the world, DHL takes this responsibility very seriously. We believe that we can strive to achieve this goal by working together with our employees. We have an active Charity Committee with members from across the business who work together to promote and fundraise for our chosen charity partner.

At the beginning of 2021, we were delighted to announce Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) as our new partner when our employees overwhelmingly chose to support this great organisation in a company-wide vote. As of July 2021, through employee fundraising efforts and matching company contributions from our senior management team, we have raised over €13,000 for CHF. Despite the challenges of fundraising in a virtual world, our employees have found creative and innovative ways to raise vital funds.

Among the virtual employee initiatives that took place was the DHL 24 Hour Challenge. This saw 114 DHL employees from around the world move consistently for a 24-hour time period, covering over 1,000km in more than 17 countries. Together we raised €3,325, with our senior management team matching this contribution, bringing the campaign total to €6,650.

Similarly, we had over 125 staff members take part in our Virtual Bake Off and raffle that saw €2,500 raised through employee fundraising, with the same amount donated once again from the company. This generous commitment from our senior management team to match all employee fundraising for the duration of the partnership is a vital part of our ‘GoHelp’ strategy.

Throughout the pandemic, our employees have shown more than ever that not only are they committed to ensuring the highest level of service to our customers, but they are willing to give freely of their time and effort to support our charitable and societal goals. That is why creating Motivated People is at the core of our strategy at DHL Express Ireland, enabling us to fulfil our purpose of Connecting People and Improving Lives.

Photo: DHL staff took part in a Virtual Bake Off that helped raise €5,000 for Children’s Health Foundation