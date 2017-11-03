Emirates Welcomes 100th A380 To Its Fleet

03 Nov 2017 | 04.38 pm

Emirates has marked the milestone delivery of its 100th Airbus A380 aircraft at a special ceremony with Airbus at the manufacturer’s delivery centre in Hamburg.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Emirates’ chairman and chief executive officiated the ceremony. “There is no doubt that the A380 has had a big positive impact on aerospace manufacturing and the broader aviation industry, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and stimulating innovation and new product development,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“The A380 also brought the flying experience for our customers to the next level. The aircraft itself is a showpiece of engineering. It is the world’s largest commercial passenger jet but it is quiet and efficient and at Emirates we’ve utilised the onboard real estate to redefine the thinking around inflight products and experience. Our flight crew love to fly it and our customers love to fly in it.

“For Emirates, the A380 has been a success. We’ve been able to utilise it at slot-constrained airports, as well as at regional and ‘secondary’ airports where we have grown passenger demand. Each time we deploy an A380 onto a route, it typically stimulates further traffic and demand as travellers are attracted by our flagship A380 experience. We we look ahead to receiving our remaining 42 aircraft on order.”

Emirates unveiled a special tribute to the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates, with bespoke livery for its 100th A380 (pictured). Sheikh Ahmed added: “2018 is the ‘Year of Zayed’, marking 100 years since the birth of our country’s founding father and celebrating his legacy. Sheikh Zayed was a true pioneer and visionary. Bringing his message of inspiration, daring and determination to the world as we fly the A380 around the globe, is an apt way to celebrate his amazing legacy.”

41,000 European Jobs

Airbus estimates that Emirates’ A380 orders alone support 41,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Europe, including 14,500 in Germany. The estimated Europe-wide impact of Emirates’ A380 investment amounts to €3.4 billion in GDP in 2013/14. In Germany and France the GDP impact is €1.2 billion for each country.

In April 2015, Emirates signed a €8.7 billion deal with Rolls-Royce for Trent 900 engines and a long-term total care package. The engines will power 50 Airbus A380s which began entering service in 2016. The deal, which is the largest ever for Rolls-Royce and one of the largest ever export orders for a UK-based company.

To date over 85 million passengers have flown on the Emirates A380. The airline receives on average 11 A380 deliveries per year, starting from its first aircraft in August 2008. In its 2016/17 financial year, Emirates received a 19 new A380 aircraft. The arline has 1,500 flight deck crew and over 23,000 cabin crew specially trained to operate its A380 fleet.