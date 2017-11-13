Emirates Unveils First Class Private Suites

13 Nov 2017 | 11.04 am

TV celebrity Jeremy Clarkson is fronting Emirates’ new advertising campaign for the airline’s First Class private suites, which were launched at the Dubai Air Show yesterday.

Drawing on Clarkson’s association with motoring, the ad spot sets out to lull viewers into believing he’s plugging a new car until an Emirates aircraft zooms overhead.

The suites offer up to 40 square feet of personal space, and are the first in the industry to be fully closed with sliding doors that extend to the cabin ceiling. Customers can video call the crew for service requests and crew can serve drinks and canapes through a special service window – just in case there’s some high roller mile high action going on inside.

Suites positioned in the middle aisle are fitted with ‘virtual windows’ that live stream views from external cameras. The suite also comes with a 32-inch full HD screen where there are 2,500 channels of inflight entertainment; a full length wardrobe and private stowage space for carry-on bags; and soft lighting and temperature settings that can be customised. The leather seat reclines fully flat, can be placed in a zero-gravity position, or adjusted into dozens of other custom positions for optimal comfort, according to Emirates.