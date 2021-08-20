Emirates Restores Daily Dubai Service

20 Aug 2021 | 11.04 am

Emirates is to resume its daily service between Dublin and Dubai from October 5, following a surge in overseas travel demand from Ireland.

Country manager Enda Corneille said: “We are seeing significant growth in demand both into and out of Dublin since the lifting of travel restrictions in Ireland in July. Dubai is proving particularly popular with its promise of sunshine, outdoor dining and entertainment and world class experiences. Holidaymakers can get away without worrying about having to quarantine on return, which we believe is helping to drive recent demand.

“During the early days of the pandemic we were operating just two flights a week from Dublin, growing to four on the back of demand for our cargo business. So today’s news is a fantastic boost in confidence for international travel.”

Since July 19, passengers returning to Ireland no longer have to quarantine if they have valid proof of vaccination. But if they do not, they will need to present evidence of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before arrival or undergo post-arrival testing provided through the HSE.

According to the airline, ex-pats, such as teachers, are returning to Dubai for work and Emirates is also seeing international students return to Ireland, as well as a growth in the numbers of holiday-makers.

Corneille added he hopes that in the coming months the airline will resume its second daily flight between the two capitals. He pointed out that Emirates has extended its “generous” flexible booking policies until May 31 next year.

Pic: Erik Hildebrandt