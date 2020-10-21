Emergency Flood Relief For Cork Traders

21 Oct 2020 | 08.07 am

The government is to give up to €20,000 each to small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies in Cork city and county hit by the recent flooding.

Under the Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme, entities that could not secure flood insurance and have premises damaged by flooding earlier this week can apply for assistance of up to €5,000 in the first instance and, if there is significant damage above that figure, for further help up to a cap of €20,000.

It’s expected that the €5,000 payment will meet the needs of most of those affected, and the scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross.

Minister of state for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said: “I was in Cork City and saw for myself the damage that has been done. It is truly heart-breaking for those involved. This scheme will provide urgent assistance which is so vitally needed at this time.”

Businesses with up to 20 employees can apply, along with sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations, by downloading an application form from the Red Cross website, which has full details of the scheme.

There is a separate form for businesses and another for voluntary bodies.

Photo: RollingNews.ie