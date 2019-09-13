Emerald Contact Centre Adding 200 Jobs

13 Sep 2019 | 09.35 am

Emerald Contact Centre is to create 200 new jobs at its new offices in Waterford Business Park, part-funded by taxpayer grant aid from IDA Ireland.

Emerald provides customer care and sales support for a range of financial, health and travel publications internationally, and will fill the new positions over the next three years.

With 140 staff now working at the newly-refurbished Confederation House, the 200 additional jobs will include customer support roles for agents with language skills in Spanish, Portuguese, German and French, as well as English. The company opened for business in 2015.

The call centre is owned and operated by the American-owned Agora group, which has separate publishing activities in the city. The company employed one manager and 65 agents through 2017. Payroll data was not disclosed in the annual accounts filing, beyond a note that the payment to the defined contribution pension scheme totalled €19,469. The company booked a net profit of €524,000 in 2017.

Director Emer Prendergast said: “We are incredibly happy with our new home at Confederation House. The space allows us to offer our employees a bright and inspiring working environment. This is an exciting new chapter for us all.”

Company president Roseann Miller added: “Emerald has grown steadily over the past few years, surpassing initial projected growth of 50 to 70 jobs, and today’s announcement of 200 additional jobs is a testament to the calibre of people and skillset we have found here in the South East.”

The newly offices were designed by Waterford-based CJ Falconer & Associates, and feature a gathering space for meetings, a number of staff huddle zones and a rooftop garden.