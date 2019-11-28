Elsevier Acquires John Moore’s 3D4Medical

28 Nov 2019 | 08.44 am

Science and health publisher and information analytics company Elsevier has bought 3D4Medical, a global anatomy education company based in Dublin.

3D4Medical, founded by John Moore, is the company that created Complete Anatomy, a 3D platform that Moore says has revolutionised how students, educators, health professionals and patients understand and interact with anatomy. Complete Anatomy has garnered more than a million registered users at more than 300 universities across the globe.

Moore (pictured) said: “When we started 3D4Medical, we wanted to disrupt the way anatomy was taught and learned. Our advanced and proprietary technology and content are available on the devices used by a new generation of students. Together with Elsevier, a global leader in medical content, we look forward to this new and exciting chapter.”

Dutch-based Elsevier’s anatomy education and content division embraces Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, Gray’s Anatomy, Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy and McMinn & Abrahams’ Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy, and says that more than 30% of medical doctors in the world learn anatomy from these.

Health education managing director Jan Herzhoff added: “With 3D4Medical’s advanced technology and brilliant content, we hope to bring this 3D anatomy platform to more learners, educators and professionals. We see 3D4Medical as a perfect extension of our ClinicalKey and ClinicalKey for Students platforms. We are pleased to welcome 3D4Medical to Elsevier and look forward to serving those global audiences dedicated to advancing the understanding of anatomy.”

Deal consideration was not disclosed but press comment speculated that Moore will gross c.€24m from the sale of the company in which he has a 54% stake. Co-founder Niall Johnston has an 8% holding. Industry sources said Elsevier paid c.€46m to acquire the venture.

Moore said he will stay with 3D4Medical while also pursuing other business interests.