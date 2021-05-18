Eligibility Extended For Small Business Assistance Scheme

18 May 2021 | 02.29 pm

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar has extended eligibility for the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid (SBASC) to include businesses operating from a non-rateable premise like a home business or yard.

The Tánaiste is also relaunching the Micro Enterprise Assistance Scheme so that micro firms with turnover of less than €50,000 can apply for a grant of €1,000 to help with fixed costs.

“We have tried through various government schemes to help as many businesses as possible with their fixed costs,” said Varadkar. “By extending eligibility for the SBASC, we hope to catch those who have not qualified under our existing schemes, mainly because they don’t operate from a rateable premises.

“Those who are self-employed and working from a non-rateable premises, such as their own home for example, can apply for a €4,000 payment to help with fixed costs.

“While the grant is modest, it will make a big difference to those businesses. It is designed to help with energy bills, security, IT systems fees, legal and accounting fees or any other fixed costs that may incur as part of running a business.

“We are also relaunching the Micro Enterprise Assistance Scheme so that our smallest businesses, those with a turnover of less than €50,000 can apply for a grant of €1,000. It has been a really tough few months for anyone brave enough to run their own business. Things are looking up now.”

SBASC grants are available for businesses that are not eligible for CRSS or other sector specific grants, and whose turnover has declined 75% or more due to government trading restrictions.

Varadkar added that further details, including the go-live date for Q2, will be announced shortly. Firms that applies under Phase 1 are still eligible to apply for a second payment of €4,000 if they continue to meet the criteria. Interested businesses should contact their local authority. The closing date for Phase 2 applications will be July 21.

The Micro Enterprise Assistance Scheme is for companies facing particular hardship and that do not qualify for other government schemes. It will provide a grant of up to €1,000 to businesses with previous turnover of less than €50,000 that meet the other criteria for SBASC.

Business will be asked to declare that they intend to resume trading in full once Government COVID restrictions are eased.