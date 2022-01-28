28 Jan 2022 | 08.55 am

Three hundred new jobs are to be created from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly‘s €400m investment into a new manufacturing plant in Limerick.

A further 500 people are to be employed on a temporary basis in the building of the facility which is a huge boost for the Irish economy. Biologic ingredients will be produced in the plant, which will be used for a range of therapies developed by the company.

Senior vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations Edgardo Hernandez said the facility will produce ingredients that will help treat severe illnesses globally.

“This new Lilly campus in Limerick will allow us to expand our capacity to make innovative new medicines that can help treat some of the world’s most serious illnesses. This facility will use the latest technology to support advancements in science, productivity and sustainability, further establishing Lilly as a global manufacturing leader,” he said.

The company said the new facility will expand Lilly’s manufacturing network for biologic active ingredients and play a key role in bringing Lilly’s clinical pipeline, including its Alzheimer’s portfolio, to patients around the world.

While it still requires planning permissions, the plant is expected to be built on a greenfield site at the IDA’s Raheen Business and Technology Park. Engineers, scientists and operations personnel are some of the roles which will be required by the plant once it opens.

2,300 employees are employed by Eli Lilly at its Kinsale manufacturing campus and Global Business Solutions centre located in Little Island.

Fantastic news for Limerick today. Subject to planning, @LillyPad has chosen Limerick for its new manufacturing centre, investing over €400m and creating 300 new, permanent jobs over next 4 yrs and 500 jobs during construction. Congratulations to the entire team pic.twitter.com/KFMhzR8M6J — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 28, 2022

