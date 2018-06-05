Elevare To Add Fifty Jobs

05 Jun 2018 | 12.32 pm

Elevare, the Cork on-site support services company, expects to add 50 jobs after officially launching its London office on Regent Street to service existing clients with UK operations.

The company, formerly known as RMS Security (Cork), was recently awarded the contract for Deutsche Börse Group, the financial market infrastructure provider, when it moves to its new Irish headquarters at Navigation Square in Cork. Elevare said the contract is worth €400,000 over three years for provision of front of house security and reception services.

The company says turnover has grown by 40% in the last three years, with turnover of €4.2 in 2017.

Thirty of the new jobs will be located in Elevare’s Dublin offices, with 20 created in London, bringing total employment to circa 200 people.

Headquartered in Cork and with offices in Dublin, Elevare’s London office is near Regent Street.

Founder and CEO Ger O’Donovan (pictured) commented: “Our clients include multinationals and tech companies such as Deutsche Börse Group and Lilly, as well as the largest social network company in the world. They wanted more than just a security officer in uniform – they also wanted added value. In response, in 2014 we expanded our services and diversified our offering to include customer relations services, facilities management and more.

“We have seen huge success and growth in the years since, and our rebrand to Elevare more accurately reflects our updated approach.”