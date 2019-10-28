Electricity Exchange Tops Deloitte Fast 50

28 Oct 2019 | 11.56 am

50 Irish tech companies with €1m plus turnover

Electricity Exchange in Limerick has topped the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking on the basis of its revenue growth over a four-year period.

The ranking criteria are that companies must be an independent tech company, not a subsidiary, have had base-year (year 1) operating revenue of €50,000 or more, and a current year (year 4) operating revenue of at least €1,000,000.

Electricity Exchange provides demand response technologies and services designed to deliver additional revenue for commercial and industrial electricity consumers. Deloitte said Electricity Exchange achieved a growth rate of 1442% over the last four years.

Bord na Mona is an investor in Electricity Exchange and is represented on the board. In the year to March 2018, EE’s turnover grew from €1.7m to €5.1m, and pre-tax profit was €1.8m compared with a loss of €250,000 the previous year. The company had €1.4m cash at year-end and net worth of €1.1m.

Electricity Exchange co-founders Paddy Finn and Duncan O’Toole received dividends of €236,000 each for the 201/18 outcome. The company’s auditor is KPMG.

The Fast 50 ranking, which has been going for 20 years, lists Catagen in Belfast in the no.2 spot, on the basis of 4-year turnover growth of 1162%. The company is an after-treatment automotive emissions specialist.

Code Institute is ranked no.3. It provides diplomas to produce career-ready software developers and to train people to work efficiently with developers. It achieved a growth rate of 1084%. Compared with last year, there are 18 new companies on the ranking.

Deloitte partner David Shanahan commented: “Since 2000, we have seen Irish technology companies capitalise on the opportunities that came from technology deregulation, the emergence of an international financial services sector in Ireland, and the growth of e-learning and virtualisation technologies.”

The awards programme included a cyber security award, which was presented to Titan IC. Transfermate Global Payments was presented with a fintech award.

Emphasising the the relationship between multinationals and indigenous companies, the MNC patron awards recognised the following companies:

Innovative New Technology: Titan IC

Export Award: SilverCloud Health

Impact Award: TEKenable

Women in Technology Advocate Award in association with Vodafone: Catherine Harrison, First Derivatives

Disruptive Technology: Electricity Exchange

Photo: Electricity Exchange co-founders Duncan O’Toole (left) and Paddy Finn. (Pix: Jason Clarke)

 

2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 

1. Electricity Exchange Limerick
2. Catagen Antrim
3. Code Institute Dublin
4. LogoGrab Dublin
5. &Open Gifts Limited Dublin
6. eleven Dublin
7. mAdme Dublin
8. xSellco Dublin
9. Glofox Dublin
10. Xtremepush Dublin
11. OxyMem Westmeath
12. Repstor Antrim
13. Zartis Cork
14. Homesecure Dublin
15. Welltel Dublin
16. LearnUpon Dublin
17. Wolfgang Digital Dublin
18. i3PT Certification Dublin
19. SilverCloud Health Dublin
20. Global Shares Cork
21. Sixteen South Antrim
22. Spearline Cork
23. Asystec Limerick
24. Trilogy Technologies Dublin
25. IRP Commerce Antrim
26. TransferMate Global Payments Kilkenny
27. Travelwin Dublin
28. Titan IC Antrim
29. Made to Engage Antrim
30. Datactics Antrim
31. Paradyn Cork
32. Aspira Cork
33. Arkphire Dublin
34. Phorest Dublin
35. Anam Technologies Dublin
36. Granite Digital Cork
37. Learning Pool Derry
38. Intact Louth
39. Decision Time Antrim
40. AquaQ Analytics Antrim
41. Data Solutions Dublin
42. SL Controls Sligo
43. Intellicom Offaly
44. eCOMM Merchant Solutions Meath
45. TEKenable Dublin
46. Cora Systems Leitrim
47. Lucid Interactive Derry
48. Novi Kildare
49= ChannelSight Dublin
49= Flint Studios Antrim
50. First Derivatives Down

51 companies are listed in the 2019 ranking, as ChannelSight and Flint Studios achieved the same growth rate and are jointly ranked at position 49.

