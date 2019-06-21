Electric Ireland Renews Care Contract With Abtran

21 Jun 2019 | 09.02 am

Electric Ireland is sticking with Abtran to provide customer care for its 1.2 million customers after a tender process.

Abtran has been the utility’s outsource partner since 2004 and the deal is worth €10m a year to Abtran over the three-year period of the new contract.

Abtran has operations in Cork, Sligo, Maynooth and Dublin, as well as staff based on some client organisations’ sites, including in Dublin and Cork.

The company received taxpayer grant aid amounting to €2,473,000 from Enterprise Ireland in October 2018. Abtran operates through unlimited companies so it does not have to publicly disclose its financials.

Abtran executive chairman Mike Maloney said: “This is the third renewal of our contract with Electric Ireland, and that demonstrates the valued-added approach that Abtran strives to achieve in partnership with our clients. Delivering customer service excellence is a collaborative journey that requires a long-term commitment to people and technology. We are delighted to have been selected to continue this journey with Electric Ireland.”

Electric Ireland is the retail arm of ESB and the largest energy supplier in Ireland, with annual turnover of almost €2 billion.