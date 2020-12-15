Electric Ireland Help For Vulnerable Customers

15 Dec 2020 | 09.47 am

Electric Ireland is to disburse €1m in credit to around 10,000 of its registered vulnerable customers to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The energy supplier will credit the bills of registered vulnerable customers with €100 each as part of its Brighter Together Energy Programme, which was launched earlier this year.

Electric Ireland explained that its customers are classed as ‘vulnerable’ customers if they meet the following criteria:

If customers are critically dependent on electrically powered equipment, such as life-protecting devices, assistive technologies to support independent living and medical equipment

If customers are particularly vulnerable to disconnection during winter months for reasons of advanced age or physical, sensory, intellectual or mental health.

Some 10,000 Electric Ireland customers are registered as vulnerable customers and the €100 credit will be placed on their account from December 10. All qualifying customers will receive a letter explaining the credit before Christmas and the credit will appear on their next bill.

In addition to the support for registered vulnerable customers, Electric Ireland is also extending its disconnection moratorium, which commenced on 22 October 2020 – this moratorium will now run until 1 March 2021. It will apply to Electric Ireland’s 1.1 million residential customers, as well as business customers.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulties that some customers are experiencing due to the combined effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas expenses and winter energy bills,” said Marguerite Sayers, executive director of Electric Ireland.

“The continuation of our disconnection moratorium until March 2021 means that all of our residential and business customers can also rest assured that they will have the comfort of energy supply in the coming months. We are making a promise that we feel proud of: that no home or business will be left in the dark this winter due to payment difficulties.”

Sayers added that Electric Ireland will work with any customer experiencing financial hardship to agree a payment plan suited to their individual circumstances.

Photo: Electric Ireland customers Yvonne (left), Olivia and Robert Leonard (Pic: Andres Poveda)