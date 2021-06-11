Eir’s Broadband Market Share Declines

11 Jun 2021 | 11.14 am

Comreg’s first quarterly report for 2021 shows smaller providers of fixed broadband connections increased their market share while Eir recorded a decline of almost two points.

Eir’s market share fell from 30.7% of subscriptions in Q1 2020 to 29.1% In Q1 2021 Vodafone held its own, starting last year with 19.6% of the market, declining to 19.2% by Q4 2020, but recovering share to 19.6% by the end of March 2021.

Of the smaller providers, Imagine and Pure Telecom exceeded 2% share for the first time and are now recorded separately in the regulator’s survey, hitting 2.2% and 2.7% respectively at the end of March. Adding in ‘others’ indicates that the smaller providers now account for 12.3% of the market as against 10.3% a year ago.

Declines are relative, of course, and total fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 1.5% to 1.54 million, up 4.2% annually. Fibre-to the-premises subscriptions now amount to 279,000, an increase from 12.2% of all fixed internet connections to 18.1%.

According to Eurostat, Ireland’s household broadband penetration rate (fixed and mobile) in 2020 was at 92%, higher than the EU average of 89%. The average residential subscriber uses 400GB of data per month, an increase of 45.6% since Q1 2020 — reflecting the impact of home working during the pandemic.

Four out of five internet connections have broadband speeds of at least 30MB, with 44% at 100MB or higher.

In terms of revenue, there was an overall decline of 7% in mobile revenue from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, but fixed line revenues showed an overall annual increase.

Comreg has a data portal with the full set of data and associated charts here, while the quarterly report itself is available here.