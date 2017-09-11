Eir Digital Insights

11 Sep 2017 | 12.27 pm

Shops Need More In-Store Technology

Revenues for Irish e-commerce sites are soaring and it’s estimated that consumers are spending €850,000 an hour online. This digital migration is presenting a huge challenge to high street retailers, who are being urged to adopt more shopper-facing in-store technology to meet the challenge.

Examples of in-store tech that click with consumers are mobile points of sale, self-checkouts and mobile stock monitoring apps. More elaborate examples include touchscreen kiosks, interactive mirrors, and click-and-collect services.

The idea is to bring some of the digital ease and personalisation that shoppers are used to finding while buying online. Fujitsu recently surveyed 500 consumers and 500 employees in big retailers around Ireland, and a big majority of their shop staff conceded that shoppers can access product information faster using mobile devices than through in-store tech.

The shoppers said they particularly like smart checkouts and digital enquiry points. The key takeaway for retailers? Embrace in-store technology and be sure it works and that your staff know how to use it.

Corporates Struggle With Digital Change

The latest global Digital IQ survey from PwC indicates a catch-22 situation for companies in respect of their digital abilities, as the pace of technical change increases and the technology becomes more complicated faster than firms adopt fresh technologies and approaches.

After canvassing 50 business and tech leaders, the survey concludes that in Ireland the lack of digital skills is holding back progress, half of digital projects are not delivering, and more investment is needed in key emerging technologies.

PwC technology partner David Lee commented that companies have done a lot to prepare themselves to profit from digital, and significant investments have been made in technology.

“The disparity between effort and outcomes is partially due to the fact that Digital IQ is measured not against a static scale but instead tracks organisational readiness in a fast evolving environment. We see companies being smarter about technology adoption than they were previously, but the pace of change keeps getting faster and the technologies are becoming more complex.”

The consultants advocate ramping up investment in digital technologies and the skills to support them, plus more attention to user experience and human centred design. “There is awareness that digital capabilities are a critical component to success and that emerging technologies have to be explored. However, leaders remain challenged by the need to transform their organisations to truly integrate digital with the company’s culture,” said Lee.

In Lee’s view, having a high Digital IQ is really all about integration – the business, the customer and employee experience, and the technology – to build one cohesive and transformative solution. That is what will really give a company a competitive edge.”

Spider Awards Reward Online Innovation

Digital technology competitions can be a good opportunity to assess where your company is in its digital evolution, and these contests also shine a light on innovation. Since its creation in 1996 the eir Spider Awards has recognised the achievements of hundreds of businesses, both large and small, for their ingenuity and creativity in digital excellence.

The four new categories in the 2017 awards are Best mCommerce Campaign, Best in Social Media Optimisation, Best Use of Video and The Elevation Award (for companies that recorded four consecutive years of revenue growth). There are 16 award categories in all, including the Grand Prix prize, which was won by Tenderscout in 2016.

“Competition gets stronger every year, which shows not only how much the digital sector has grown but also the exciting opportunities it brings,” says Paul Mulqueen, Chair of the competition judging panel and Head of SMB with eir.

Venture capital investor Bill Liao, one of the judges, believes that entering the eir Spiders is one of the best ways for a business to test itself, learning where it stands within the industry. His advice to entrants? “Be confident in your proposals and be explicit about why you think your work is the best”.

Last year’s winner of the best small web agency Spider award was Fathom. CEO and founder Gareth Dunlop has previously been a judge for the awards, so he knows the competition from both sides. “Think carefully about how your entry might stand out from the pack, with a particular focus on business metrics and KPIs that will clarify your achievements,” he advises.

This year’s awards will take place on Thursday, November 30, in the Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin. The event will be hosted by Irish radio personalities Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore. The deadline for nominations is September 27, at eirspiders.ie.

More To Online Presence Than Dot IE

Over 20,0000 dot ie domains were registered in the first half of 2017, a year-on-year increase of 11%. While it’s encouraging to see more businesses get established online, a little more imagination regarding the domain names they use wouldn’t go astray.

Michele Neylon, founder and CEO of Blacknight, the domain registrar and hosting company based in Carlow, notes that though in excess of 1,000 domain name extensions are now available, uptake of new domains has been very low.

The dot irish domain was made available in 2015 and to date there are less than 3,000 of these domains registered. “The ‘Irish’ brand is very strong overseas, so for a lot of businesses that want to associate with it the choice of a dot irish domain makes a lot of sense,” says Neylon.

“Small businesses rely far too heavily on social networks and other free services. While we’d encourage businesses to embrace social media, they should also build up their own online presence and identity. A simple, effective domain name can make all the difference for a company so investing a little in it upfront will pay dividends.”

Photo: Paul Mulqueen (centre) with eir Spider award presenters Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore