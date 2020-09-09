Eir Business Boosts Cyber Security

09 Sep 2020 | 12.12 pm

Eir Business has boosted its cybersecurity services through a partnership with security specialists Exclusive Networks which introduces a real-time managed security centre for the telco’s customers.

The new service include a 24/7 Security Operations Centre, an SOC portal for monitoring and alerts, plus high levels of resilience and redundancy, according to Eir.

“This ensures improved security and faster incident response times, reduced IT security operations costs and skills overheads,” said the company.

Free trials of the service are now available from Eir Business, and companies can register their interest here.

Eir Business sales director Alan Brown said: “This is a significant enhancement to Eir’s security services. Our customers’ network requirements are evolving at a rapid pace and we are all too aware that demand from Irish businesses for managed security services is increasing.

“Customers are looking for reduced complexity, risk and cost while at the same time seeking increased flexibility, speed and security. With Exclusive Networks Eir can deliver on all of those requirements.”

Exclusive Networks Ireland director Gerry Sheldrick added: “The combination of a surge in cyber threats, a cyber-skills gap and the speed of change in technology presents a massive challenge to organisations and diverts their resources away from productivity.

“Many organisations are choosing to outsource their security to a trusted partner that has the resources, expertise and agility needed to keep ahead of threats. Eir’s Managed Security Services will maintain the integrity and resilience of an organisation’s operations, assets and data.”

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity firm with 50-plus offices across the world and a presence in more than 100 countries.

Photo: Alan Brown (left) and Gerry Sheldrick